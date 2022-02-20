Motorbike operators in Vietnam have lost staff during the pandemic. Photo: Indochina Motorbike Tours
Covid-19 puts brakes on Vietnam’s once-thriving motorbike tourism industry
- Once offering up to 100 bike tours a year, one Vietnamese operator has only hosted four tours since the start of the pandemic
- Vietnam saw just 157,300 foreign visitors in 2021, compared to 18 million international travellers in 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
