Man with 27 wives arrested in India after scamming women for 43 years
- Ramesh Chandra Swain, 65, targeted middle-aged divorcees and professional women in well-paid jobs who he would milk for their money and assets before vanishing
- He told police it had been ‘easy’ to convince his victims he was a health official who needed to travel for work – but his final target proved to be his undoing
