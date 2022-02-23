Parag Agrawal and his wife, Vineeta. Photo: Instagram
Twitter’s Agrawal and cricketer Virat Kohli might be happy changing nappies, but in India paternity leave is still controversial

  • The tech titan and sporting hero were praised for taking time off for daddy duties, but society and the law make it easy for fathers to be uninvolved in child-rearing
  • Private sector firms are under no obligation to provide any paternity leave. And when men do take time off, there’s a suspicion their real motivation is to watch TV and skive

