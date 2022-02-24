Cause/Effect by Rosa Panggabean, a photo examining the aftermath and lingering trauma of one of Indonesia’s darkest eras: the Communist purge of 1965–66 that killed up to three million people.
As Dutch say sorry for atrocities in postcolonial Indonesia, time for Jakarta to address its own dark past of racial violence, genocide?
- A study that shines light on Dutch atrocities after Indonesia’s declaration of independence has shocked the nation and prompted PM Mark Rutte to apologise
- It has also stirred debate about Indonesian attacks on racial minorities during that time as well as a later genocide against suspected communists and ethnic Chinese in the 1960s
Topic | Racism and prejudice
Cause/Effect by Rosa Panggabean, a photo examining the aftermath and lingering trauma of one of Indonesia’s darkest eras: the Communist purge of 1965–66 that killed up to three million people.