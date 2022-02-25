Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko. Photo: Reuters
7 in 10 Japanese happy with an empress, so why are women still blocked from the Chrysanthemum Throne?

  • A shortage of male heirs has left the world’s longest-lived monarchy facing extinction, but the government seems unwilling to consider allowing a woman on the throne
  • That’s despite the public appearing amenable to such a change. Indeed, traditionalists’ opposition may be fuelling calls for the monarchy to be abolished entirely

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:26pm, 25 Feb, 2022

