Indian girls wait for transport as refugees from many different countries, mostly students of Ukrainian universities arrive at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022. - Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Indian students claim mistreatment after New Delhi abstains from UN vote
- After India abstained from condemning the Russian invasion, some stranded Indian students report facing harassment and hostility by Ukrainian officials at the border with Poland
- With others saying they are in ‘dire straits’ as their money, food and medical supplies run low, New Delhi is feeling the heat to intensify evacuation efforts
