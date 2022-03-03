Contrabass player Ziuzkin Dmytro, 47, in front of a camouflaged military vehicle in Ukraine. He recently returned home from Seoul, where he was working as a member of the Seoul Pops Orchestra. Photo: Handout
Contrabass player Ziuzkin Dmytro, 47, in front of a camouflaged military vehicle in Ukraine. He recently returned home from Seoul, where he was working as a member of the Seoul Pops Orchestra. Photo: Handout
Russian invasion: Ukrainian musicians in Seoul orchestra swap instruments for weapons and head home

  • Contrabass player Ziuzkin Dmytro, violist Lev Keler, and trumpet player Matviyenko Konstyantyn of the Seoul Pops Orchestra have headed back to join the fight
  • ‘This is what patriotism is all about,’ says the orchestra’s conductor, after one of them sent a picture of himself, rifle in hand, to former colleagues

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 1:12pm, 3 Mar, 2022

