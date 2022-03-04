Russian Street in Seoul at night. Photo: David Lee
Ukraine
‘Putin has psychological problems’: how the people of Russian Street, Seoul, see the Ukraine invasion

  • The Little Russia of the South Korean capital hosts thousands of workers from Russia, Ukraine and other central Asian states. We asked what they thought of Putin’s invasion
  • While some denounce Russia’s moves as ‘crazy’ and ‘sad’, some caution it’s hard to know which side to believe. Others fear the impact of sanctions on Russian expats

David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Mar, 2022

