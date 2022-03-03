Medics transport a woman, wounded in the shelling of an apartment building, to an ambulance, as her husband stands nearby, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | ‘We may be bleeding but we will never give up’: Ukrainian ambassador to Malaysia urges everyone to stop business with Russia
- Olexander Nechytaylo says everything Russia earns will be spent one way or another on the ‘criminal war in Ukraine’, reiterates nuclear threat
- ‘Dozens’ of volunteers offer to fight as ‘world never been closer to disaster of such global magnitude’; sanctions must be ‘sustainable, long lasting’
Topic | Ukraine
