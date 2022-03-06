Fog in Dubai. Photo: Ghazanfar Ali Shah
Why affluent Indian expats are following Shah Rukh Khan and Sania Mirza to Dubai

  • Indians have long associated the emirate with menial jobs and construction work, but in recent years it has been attracting a far more affluent crowd heading to its
  • Pfizer Covid shots, sparkling clean streets and tax-free policies are among the draws. And for investors with US$2.7 million to spare, there are ‘Golden Visas’, too

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 3:00pm, 6 Mar, 2022

