Presidential hopeful Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr, son of the late Filipino dictator, during a speech to supporters in February. He does not seem keen to debate with opponents. Photo: AP
Philippine election: why is front runner Bongbong Marcos Jnr so hands-off, wary of debates and pressing the public’s flesh?

  • Son of murderous late dictator avoiding media interviews and taking opponents on, while recent viral video showed him recoiling at a fan’s touch
  • Experts say his team want to avoid jeopardising comfortable lead, assisted by his wealthy family’s well-oiled online disinformation campaign

Alan Robles
Updated: 12:11pm, 6 Mar, 2022

