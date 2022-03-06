Presidential hopeful Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr, son of the late Filipino dictator, during a speech to supporters in February. He does not seem keen to debate with opponents. Photo: AP
Philippine election: why is front runner Bongbong Marcos Jnr so hands-off, wary of debates and pressing the public’s flesh?
- Son of murderous late dictator avoiding media interviews and taking opponents on, while recent viral video showed him recoiling at a fan’s touch
- Experts say his team want to avoid jeopardising comfortable lead, assisted by his wealthy family’s well-oiled online disinformation campaign
Topic | The Philippines
Presidential hopeful Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr, son of the late Filipino dictator, during a speech to supporters in February. He does not seem keen to debate with opponents. Photo: AP