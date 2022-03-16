An artist’s sketch of Huy, a Vietnamese worker in Romania. Artwork: Czarina Divinagracia
Vietnamese migrants fill Romania’s worker crunch but face risk of exploitation

  • Romania’s labour shortage offers jobs for Vietnamese in welding, meatpacking and house painting but they are exposed to harsh conditions and even human smuggling
  • Advocates say Bucharest authorities have to fix its labour rights laws, especially if it now wants to take in Ukrainian refugees as workers

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 4:46pm, 16 Mar, 2022

