An artist’s sketch of Huy, a Vietnamese worker in Romania. Artwork: Czarina Divinagracia
Vietnamese migrants fill Romania’s worker crunch but face risk of exploitation
- Romania’s labour shortage offers jobs for Vietnamese in welding, meatpacking and house painting but they are exposed to harsh conditions and even human smuggling
- Advocates say Bucharest authorities have to fix its labour rights laws, especially if it now wants to take in Ukrainian refugees as workers
Topic | Vietnam
An artist’s sketch of Huy, a Vietnamese worker in Romania. Artwork: Czarina Divinagracia