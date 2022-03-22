Thai Buddhist monks stand alongside Ukrainians living in Bangkok at a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this month. Photo: EPA
Ukrainians trapped in Thailand fight despair with protests, fundraising as war ravages homeland

  • Expatriate Ukrainians have joined together with sympathetic Thais to protest Russia’s invasion of their homeland, and raise money for vital supplies
  • Hundreds of their compatriots remained stranded as tourists in Thailand – not knowing how, or when, they’ll be able to return to home

