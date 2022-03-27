Jasmine, 17 this month, sweeps the floor in her family’s village home. She has a lot of other chores to do too. Photo: Maro Enriquez
Filipino women share stresses of being the firstborn daughter who ‘parents rely on the most’
- Unpaid housework and helping with family finances are among the expectations of Filipino women who are firstborn children
- ‘Why buy new clothes when I’ll just be sweeping the floor in them?” says 28-year-old Majann, the glue holding her family together since she was 10
Topic | The Philippines
