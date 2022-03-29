An activist in Kuala Lumpur holds a poster of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, whose appeal against execution in Singapore for drug trafficking has been rejected. Photo: EPA
Singapore rejects Malaysian man Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam’s ‘hopeless’ appeal against execution
- Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was detained in 2009 for trafficking heroin. His IQ of 69 has never been in dispute, but he was found not to be mentally disabled
- Campaigners fear that Singapore’s prison services may be seeking to clear a ‘backlog’ on death row as no executions have been carried out in the last two years
Topic | Singapore
