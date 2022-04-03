Simone Ashley (left) and Charithra Chandra, who play Kate and Edwina Sharma, respectively. Photo: Handout
Bridgerton’s celebration of ‘brown women’ beats Bollywood, say delighted South Asians

  • Netflix is providing a lesson to Bollywood about representation by casting ‘smart, sassy passionate’ actresses of South Asian descent in lead roles
  • By casting under-represented woman, Bollywood can provide visual change in a society and culture that has a preference for light skin female roles

Amrit Dhillon
Updated: 2:13pm, 3 Apr, 2022

