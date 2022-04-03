Two fatal crashes involving Thai policemen or their family members driving high speed luxury vehicles have enraged the public in Thailand and fired up debate on the nature of accountability and power. Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau
Bangkok Porsche, motorbike crashes that killed two renew calls for Thai police reform
- The involvement of a police officer and the son of an ex-police official in two fatal accidents has reignited debate on power structures in Thailand
- High-ranking officers often declare million-dollar assets, hold political influence, or sit on boards of large firms, giving them institutionalised power, analysts say
Topic | Thailand
Two fatal crashes involving Thai policemen or their family members driving high speed luxury vehicles have enraged the public in Thailand and fired up debate on the nature of accountability and power. Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau