Herry Wirawan, centre, is escorted by security officers at a court in Bandung, Indonesia, for his initial sentencing hearing in February. Photo: AP
Herry Wirawan, centre, is escorted by security officers at a court in Bandung, Indonesia, for his initial sentencing hearing in February. Photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  People

Indonesian rapist Herry Wirawan’s death sentence comes as calls grow to abolish executions

  • The Islamic studies teacher impregnated at least eight girls between 2016 and 2021 at a boarding school he ran for children from poorer backgrounds
  • It marks the first time Indonesia has sentenced a rapist to die for his crimes. But advocates say child safeguards are more important than punishments

Topic |   Indonesia
Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn in Medan

Updated: 3:42pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Herry Wirawan, centre, is escorted by security officers at a court in Bandung, Indonesia, for his initial sentencing hearing in February. Photo: AP
Herry Wirawan, centre, is escorted by security officers at a court in Bandung, Indonesia, for his initial sentencing hearing in February. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE