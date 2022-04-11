Malaysian fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee (centre). File photo: Weibo
Malaysian fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee (centre). File photo: Weibo
Crime
This Week in Asia /  People

Nicky Liow, Malaysian fugitive linked to ex-Macau triad boss ‘Broken Tooth’ Wan Kuok-koi, surrenders, to be charged: police

  • Nicky Liow Soon Hee, renowned for his links to former Macau crime chief Wan Kuok-koi, has given himself up in Kuala Lumpur
  • He was one of nation’s most wanted men and will now face 26 criminal charges, including for money laundering; he is due in court on Tuesday

Topic |   Crime
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:47pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee (centre). File photo: Weibo
Malaysian fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee (centre). File photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE