Surrogate mothers pose for a photograph at a clinic near the city of Ahmedabad, in August 2013. File photo: Reuters
Will India’s surrogacy ban drive childless couples and poor women underground?
- Commercial surrogacy has been viewed as a win-win by couples struggling to conceive and women looking to escape poverty, even as exploitation was rife in the industry
- But whether an outright ban will work remains to be seen, with observers fearing desperate parties will turn to an underground market, leaving poor women even more vulnerable
Topic | India
