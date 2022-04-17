Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, right, exits a federal court in New York on April 8 after being found guilty of helping to embezzle money from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. Photo: AP
Rohana Rozhan, Tim Leissner, Rosmah Mansor: all you need to know about the people mentioned in Roger Ng’s 1MDB trial
- Jho Low and Najib Razak tend to be the most talked about figures when it comes to 1MDB, but a whole cast of supporting characters emerged during Ng’s trial
- New testimonies and evidence shine a light on those who sought to benefit from the global corruption scandal, from Malaysia to the Middle East and beyond
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
