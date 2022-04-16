Women wear scarves around their heads amid an early heat wave in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Anti-Romeo’ squads in India’s largest state: protecting women or targeting Muslims?

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has revived the state’s controversial police squads supposedly aimed at stopping sexual harassment in the street
  • But activists say the hardline Hindu nationalist’s move encourages vigilantism – and point to his history of victimising Muslims with claims of ‘Love Jihad’

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Apr, 2022

