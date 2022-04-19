Former Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana. Photo: Handout
Tributes pour in for late Philippine ambassador hailed as ‘good friend’ of Beijing
- China says it is ‘deeply grieved by the loss of a good friend’, while Beijing’s envoy to Manila hails Jose Santiago Sta. Romana’s ‘undeniable contribution’ to the development of bilateral ties
- Observers note he helped to patch up shaky relations with Beijing amid South China Sea disputes, while being a tireless voice in advocating for the Philippines’ interests and sovereignty
