Maudy Ayunda is a graduate of both the University of Oxford and Stanford University. Photo: Instagram
Indonesia’s Oxford, Stanford-educated influencer Maudy Ayunda faces heat over G20 role as Russia debacle grows

  • Maudy, a celebrity with 16 million followers on social media, is viewed as a role model for millennials and Gen Z
  • But analysts say her lack of experience with diplomacy may be ‘reputational suicide’ for Indonesia, which is already facing a boycott by Western nations over its decision to invite Russia

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 5:30pm, 20 Apr, 2022

