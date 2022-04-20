Malaysian police with some of the hundreds of Rohingya refugees who escaped from a detention centre in Penang on Wednesday. Photo: Malaysia Royal Police via AP
Hundreds of Rohingya flee Malaysia detention, 6 die on highway
- More than 520 migrants escaped from the Sungai Bakap Temporary Detention Centre following a riot at around 4.30am
- Eyewitnesses said they tried to warn the six who died – including two children – not to cross Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, but they did not understand
