Malaysian police with some of the hundreds of Rohingya refugees who escaped from a detention centre in Penang on Wednesday. Photo: Malaysia Royal Police via AP
Hundreds of Rohingya flee Malaysia detention, 6 die on highway

  • More than 520 migrants escaped from the Sungai Bakap Temporary Detention Centre following a riot at around 4.30am
  • Eyewitnesses said they tried to warn the six who died – including two children – not to cross Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, but they did not understand

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 5:02pm, 20 Apr, 2022

