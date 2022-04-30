Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Interest in spiritual healer Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev rekindled as Will Smith visits India after slap-gate

  • The 64-year-old yoga guru visited the Hollywood star at his home during his 2020 US tour, but was not in India to receive him when Smith arrived
  • Since Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, he has kept a low profile

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE