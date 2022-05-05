BTS performs at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April. Photo: AP
South Korean minister weighs in on BTS military service amid ‘rich-poor’ debate

  • South Korea’s current mandatory military service policy allows waivers for some elite athletes and musicians – but not for popular performers
  • Moon Jae-in’s outgoing administration is mulling an exemption for musicians, which opponents say highlights preferential treatment for the wealthy. But even if they do, there’s not much time left as BTS’ Jin is set to enlist in December

Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:02pm, 5 May, 2022

