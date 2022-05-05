Singapore Archbishop William Goh has “humbly” apologised after a male parishioner was jailed for sex acts with teenage boys. File photo: AFP
Singapore archbishop ‘dismayed’, ‘ashamed’ as Catholic Church parishioner jailed for sex acts with teenage boys
- Archbishop William Goh apologises on behalf of Church after ‘prominent’ man in city state’s Catholic community pleads guilty to two charges
- While the Church has been embroiled in many large-scale child sex abuse cases in US and Europe, such occurrences have been rare in Singapore
