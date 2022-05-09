Indonesian authorities burn illegal tiger skins in March 2022. Photo: Hafidz Trijatnika
In Indonesia, conservationists are hoping to save tigers by giving poachers new jobs
- Mawi learned the art of ‘tiger summoning’ as a boy and became such a prolific hunter, he caught the attention of conservationists, who pointed him to another path
- Now a honey farmer, he helps to convince other tiger hunters to retrain, but Indonesia’s fight to protect wildlife remains a struggle as demand for skin and other animal parts persists
