Australians enjoy the Lunar New Year celebrations in Sydney’s Chinatown on January 29, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Australians enjoy the Lunar New Year celebrations in Sydney’s Chinatown on January 29, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Australia
This Week in Asia /  People

China-Australia tensions and racism fuelling Asian ‘reluctance’ to join politics

  • Australia has less political diversity than Canada, New Zealand and the UK, according to a monitor, while another group says this year’s federal election has fewer candidates of Asian descent than in 2019
  • Asian-Australian candidates explain why they are running, the xenophobia they face amid China-Australia tensions, and the issues their communities care about

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Sydney

Updated: 4:00am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australians enjoy the Lunar New Year celebrations in Sydney’s Chinatown on January 29, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Australians enjoy the Lunar New Year celebrations in Sydney’s Chinatown on January 29, 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE