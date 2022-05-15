US YouTuber Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Photo: Reuters
US YouTuber Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Furore over Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala diamond necklace puts India’s ‘stolen jewels’ in spotlight

  • The US YouTuber drew flak for wearing the Cartier-designed jewellery, which originally belonged to an Indian king, at the New York event’s red carpet
  • Experts say the incident has shone a light on other rare Indian diamonds hidden in vaults overseas and the need for laws to tackle the illicit trafficking of antiques

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US YouTuber Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Photo: Reuters
US YouTuber Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE