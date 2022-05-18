The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, had his social media accounts spammed with comments from Abdul Somad’s supporters. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong spammed on Facebook by banned Indonesian cleric’s fans

  • Abdul Somad, a preacher with 9 million social media followers, was denied entry into Singapore and said he was put in a ‘1 by 2 metre room, like an immigration jail’
  • Indonesia’s anti-terror chief said he ‘appreciated’ the city state’s decision, and praised its ‘pre-emptive’ action to deter radical views from taking root in the country

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 12:36am, 19 May, 2022

