The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, had his social media accounts spammed with comments from Abdul Somad’s supporters. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong spammed on Facebook by banned Indonesian cleric’s fans
- Abdul Somad, a preacher with 9 million social media followers, was denied entry into Singapore and said he was put in a ‘1 by 2 metre room, like an immigration jail’
- Indonesia’s anti-terror chief said he ‘appreciated’ the city state’s decision, and praised its ‘pre-emptive’ action to deter radical views from taking root in the country
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, had his social media accounts spammed with comments from Abdul Somad’s supporters. Photo: AFP