Priyanka Mohite at Mt Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest peak. Photo: Handout
First Indian woman to scale five peaks over 8,000m says climbing brings her ‘peace, happiness’

  • Priyanka Mohite has climbed some of the world’s highest mountains before 30, undaunted by challenges including Covid-19, natural disasters and a lack of funding
  • While reaching a summit leaves her ecstatic, she says ‘real happiness is found in the actual climb, in the barriers that you surmount, the fears that you conquer’

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 2:00pm, 21 May, 2022

