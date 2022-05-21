Priyanka Mohite at Mt Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest peak. Photo: Handout
First Indian woman to scale five peaks over 8,000m says climbing brings her ‘peace, happiness’
- Priyanka Mohite has climbed some of the world’s highest mountains before 30, undaunted by challenges including Covid-19, natural disasters and a lack of funding
- While reaching a summit leaves her ecstatic, she says ‘real happiness is found in the actual climb, in the barriers that you surmount, the fears that you conquer’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Priyanka Mohite at Mt Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest peak. Photo: Handout