Marga T is one of Indonesia’s most prolific writers. Photo: Handout
Indonesian-Chinese writer Marga T on guilt of having been born a girl: ‘it gave me cancer’
- In her latest and most personal work, the celebrated author ‘cleanses’ her soul as she opens up on her traumatic childhood, her mother’s death, and dealing with abuse
- The 79-year-old also reflects on her long career as an ethnic Chinese writer whose success came despite oppression against the community by ex-dictator Suharto, in this rare interview with This Week in Asia
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Marga T is one of Indonesia’s most prolific writers. Photo: Handout