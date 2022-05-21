South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul. He pledged during campaigning to abolish the country’s gender equality ministry and accused its officials of treating men like ‘potential sex criminals’. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s women fear an ‘Nth Room’ repeat now Yoon Suk-yeol’s in charge
- South Korea’s new conservative president has dismissed the notion of systemic gender discrimination in the country, despite all evidence to the contrary
- Activists worry the limited progress that has been made cracking down on digital sex crimes could now stall, or even be reversed, under his tenure
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul. He pledged during campaigning to abolish the country’s gender equality ministry and accused its officials of treating men like ‘potential sex criminals’. Photo: Reuters