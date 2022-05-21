Thousands of inmates from jails across India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, will be trained by celebrity Indian chef Ranveer Brar to cook and package food, aiming to improve the quality and nutrition of food quality at their correction facilities. Photo: Handout
As Ranveer Brar of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ trains Uttar Pradesh jail cooks, here’s what you need to know about India’s prison entrepreneurs
- Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar trains prisoners in Uttar Pradesh to cook and pack meals, with the aim of improving nutrition in the jails of India’s largest state
- As they serve their sentences within jails in Uttar Pradesh, Shimla, Kerala, prisoners learn to cook and package meals
