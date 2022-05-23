Canadian tourist Jeffrey Craigen was deported from Bali after filming himself dancing naked atop a sacred mountain last month. Photo: Bali Immigration Office Handout via AFP
Indonesia
Return of ‘trashy tourists’ to Bali spotlights mass tourism’s double-edged sword

  • From complaining ‘Karens’ to naked influencers, there’s been a rash of reports about badly behaved foreigners since Bali reopened to overseas visitors in March
  • The Indonesian resort island’s economy relies on tourism, but activists say ‘trashy tourists’ who disrespect the local culture and traditions aren’t welcome

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:30am, 23 May, 2022

