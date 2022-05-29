Muslims offer a special morning prayer inside the Taj Mahal complex earlier this month to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr festival, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP
Muslims offer a special morning prayer inside the Taj Mahal complex earlier this month to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr festival, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Was India’s Taj Mahal a Hindu temple? Only if you believe the revisionist conspiracy theories

  • Nearly 400 years after its construction, the Mughal-era landmark has become the latest target of historical revisionism in increasingly polarised India
  • A member of PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party challenged the site’s history – a case some legal experts say could go all the way to the Supreme Court

Nilosree Biswas
Nilosree Biswas

Updated: 11:30am, 29 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Muslims offer a special morning prayer inside the Taj Mahal complex earlier this month to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr festival, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP
Muslims offer a special morning prayer inside the Taj Mahal complex earlier this month to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr festival, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE