Muslims offer a special morning prayer inside the Taj Mahal complex earlier this month to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr festival, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP
Was India’s Taj Mahal a Hindu temple? Only if you believe the revisionist conspiracy theories
- Nearly 400 years after its construction, the Mughal-era landmark has become the latest target of historical revisionism in increasingly polarised India
- A member of PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party challenged the site’s history – a case some legal experts say could go all the way to the Supreme Court
