The grace and generosity of foreign domestic helpers gathering in Hong Kong’s Central on Sunday inspired New York filmmaker Stefanos Tai to create “We Don’t Dance For Nothing”, a film that captures their humanity. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Filipino domestic workers take centre stage in New York filmmaker Stefanos Tai’s ‘We Don’t Dance For Nothing’

  • Filmmaker worked with Filipino actors based in the city, seeking to document the dreams and travails of migrant women, inspired by their convivial Sunday gatherings at Central
  • He hopes his film will spark discussions about representation and help people around the world look at this community more compassionately

Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 8:30am, 29 May, 2022

