“I never gave up as I really wanted to become a K-pop idol,” she told the music label in an interview in February, adding she improvised herself inspired by Koreans who are passionate about their dreams.

Lenka said she was introduced to K-pop by a friend a few years ago which piqued her interest in the “beautiful genre”.

“Everyone in India tries Bollywood but I wanted to do something for my country, so I decided to pursue the K-pop dream,” she said.

Shreya Lenka is now being trained on the Korean language, western music and dance in Seoul. Photo: Instagram

The contemporary dancer, who started auditioning for K-pop bands during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, also said she found freestyle dancing difficult in the beginning and tried hard to master it to make a mark in the music scene.

Lenka said her life in Seoul, where she is getting trained on the Korean language, western music and dance, is “really good and people are lovely and supportive”.

She added she wanted to be a “good idol” and encourage others to pursue their goals. “I want to deliver some messages (through my song and dance) to the world that inspire people not to given up on their dreams.”

Lenka also thanked her fans for being warmhearted, saying “because of you guys we are here and I will not let you down”.

“She has the mentality of an idol and her words are very motivating. She has ambition and passion,” wrote a fan on YouTube.

Commented another: “This will be a good chance for her to grow big internationally and also will pave the way for other South Asian kids.”

DR Music Entertainment Korea director Philip YJ Yoon said Lenka and Brazilian Dalcin worked well together during the audition.