The webisode, titled ‘Tutorial On Being Gay in Indonesia’, was condemned in Indonesia. File photo: EPA-EFE
Has a video featuring a married gay couple put Indonesia’s LGBT people at further risk?

  • A shock jock invited TikTok star Ragil Mahardika and his husband to talk about their married life on his YouTube show, sparking backlash from both conservatives and LGBT groups
  • Activists say their fight for acceptance has been rolled back following the saga, with the community facing added persecution after an official proposed to outlaw homosexuality

Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 6:59pm, 30 May, 2022

