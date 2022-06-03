A member of the LGBT community takes part in a 2018 pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
A member of the LGBT community takes part in a 2018 pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  People

Fear stalks lesbian couple in India’s Kerala who survived abduction, death threats from family

  • The High Court last week allowed Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together after they were separated and tormented by their parents
  • But despite the legal victory, the ‘emotionally drained’ couple’s struggles are far from over in the largely conservative country which despises homosexuality

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 1:46pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the LGBT community takes part in a 2018 pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
A member of the LGBT community takes part in a 2018 pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE