A member of the LGBT community takes part in a 2018 pride parade in Chennai, India. Photo: AFP
Fear stalks lesbian couple in India’s Kerala who survived abduction, death threats from family
- The High Court last week allowed Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together after they were separated and tormented by their parents
- But despite the legal victory, the ‘emotionally drained’ couple’s struggles are far from over in the largely conservative country which despises homosexuality
