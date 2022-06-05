Jong Hyo-won, right, quit her day job in 2018 to launch Linchpin, a youth group that hosts weekly book clubs on investing and attaining financial independence, with her boyfriend. Photo: David D. Lee
‘Quit your job, live your life’: South Korea’s ‘FIRE tribe’ seek financial freedom in an uncertain world
- In the West, adherents of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement tend to be high-net-worth individuals, but many in South Korea are ‘regular workers’
- They’re young, frugal and ready to retire before they reach 40 – by putting aside as much as 90 per cent of their monthly pay cheques if necessary
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Jong Hyo-won, right, quit her day job in 2018 to launch Linchpin, a youth group that hosts weekly book clubs on investing and attaining financial independence, with her boyfriend. Photo: David D. Lee