Afghan activist Sara Seerat received a humanitarian visa and is now living in Germany. Photo: Handout
How an Afghan woman who fled the Taliban is fighting for others like her

  • Rights activist Sara Seerat’s life was upended when the Taliban took over, leaving her constantly worried about other women living under the regime
  • After months in hiding and a stressful trip via Pakistan, Seerat now lives in Berlin and aims to help women everywhere, including in Ukraine

Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 5:00pm, 5 Jun, 2022

