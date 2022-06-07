A dispute over inheritance drove a Malaysian man to murder his mother and dump her mutilated body in a sewage tank at their house in Perak state’s Parit Buntar town. Photo: Shutterstock.
Malaysia
What caused a Malaysian man to slice his mother into 15 pieces in alleged murder?

  • Suspect, 42, was arrested last Saturday after body parts were discovered by police following a complaint of a foul stench from the neighbours
  • Police seized a machete, 2 knives believed to be used by the man to commit the alleged murder after he became annoyed over division of his late father’s estate

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:49pm, 7 Jun, 2022

