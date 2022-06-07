A dispute over inheritance drove a Malaysian man to murder his mother and dump her mutilated body in a sewage tank at their house in Perak state’s Parit Buntar town. Photo: Shutterstock.
What caused a Malaysian man to slice his mother into 15 pieces in alleged murder?
- Suspect, 42, was arrested last Saturday after body parts were discovered by police following a complaint of a foul stench from the neighbours
- Police seized a machete, 2 knives believed to be used by the man to commit the alleged murder after he became annoyed over division of his late father’s estate
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A dispute over inheritance drove a Malaysian man to murder his mother and dump her mutilated body in a sewage tank at their house in Perak state’s Parit Buntar town. Photo: Shutterstock.