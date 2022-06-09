Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok. File photo: SCMP
Malaysia
Robert Kuok still tops Malaysia’s rich list with US$11 billion as wealth of country’s tycoons tumbles 10 per cent

  • Second richest is Hong Leong Company chairman Quek Leng Chan, while in third place is Aluminium mogul Koon Poh Keong and his siblings who own Press Metal
  • Country’s wealthiest have seen a drop in their fortunes in the past year due to the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:40pm, 9 Jun, 2022

