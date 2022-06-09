Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok. File photo: SCMP
Robert Kuok still tops Malaysia’s rich list with US$11 billion as wealth of country’s tycoons tumbles 10 per cent
- Second richest is Hong Leong Company chairman Quek Leng Chan, while in third place is Aluminium mogul Koon Poh Keong and his siblings who own Press Metal
- Country’s wealthiest have seen a drop in their fortunes in the past year due to the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic
