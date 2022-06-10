Actor Johnny Depp. Photo: AFP
Johnny Depp’s ‘US$62,000 bill’ at UK Indian restaurant after winning Amber Heard defamation case spotlights Hollywood’s curry mania

  • The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently racked up a five-figure bill for Indian food at Birmingham’s Varanasi restaurant
  • Celebrities love chicken tikka masala, samosas and idlis, along with modern creations that are not as spicy as traditional morsels, which many spice-averse diners found too hot to handle

Neeta Lal
Updated: 1:39pm, 10 Jun, 2022

