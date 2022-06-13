Lawrence Wong was promoted earlier in June as the deputy prime minister. File photo: EPA-EFE/MCI
Singapore
Singapore’s Lawrence Wong serves as acting PM as Lee Hsien Loong takes a week-long break

  • The move garnered attention in the city state, with one observer describing it as ‘intelligent leadership’ on Lee’s part
  • During Lee’s ‘local leave’ from Monday to Sunday, Wong will have a chance to chair his first Cabinet meeting

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 2:37pm, 13 Jun, 2022

Lawrence Wong was promoted earlier in June as the deputy prime minister. File photo: EPA-EFE/MCI
Lawrence Wong was promoted earlier in June as the deputy prime minister. File photo: EPA-EFE/MCI
