Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais has been accused of assaulting his interior designer, a charge which he denied. Photo: Patrick Brown/Netflix
Iko Uwais, Indonesian martial arts star who rose to fame in Hollywood and Netflix’s Wu Assassins accused of assaulting interior designer
- Uwais has denied the charge of assault against him, and has lodged a report against an interior designer known by his initial ‘R’ for criminal act and slander
- Dispute between Uwais and ‘R’ stems from interior design work done at the actor’s home, and conflict over payment of the project
