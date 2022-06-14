Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais has been accused of assaulting his interior designer, a charge which he denied. Photo: Patrick Brown/Netflix
Indonesia
Iko Uwais, Indonesian martial arts star who rose to fame in Hollywood and Netflix’s Wu Assassins accused of assaulting interior designer

  • Uwais has denied the charge of assault against him, and has lodged a report against an interior designer known by his initial ‘R’ for criminal act and slander
  • Dispute between Uwais and ‘R’ stems from interior design work done at the actor’s home, and conflict over payment of the project

Amy Chew
Updated: 5:19pm, 14 Jun, 2022

