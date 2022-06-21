Indonesia is the democratic country with largest Muslim-majority population in the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia is the democratic country with largest Muslim-majority population in the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  People

Indonesian Islamist group Khilafatul Muslimin with ‘hundreds of thousands’ of members wants to build caliphate

  • A group called Khilafatul Muslimin, that’s older than Isis, aims to turn the world’s most populous Muslim and democratic nation into an Islamic caliphate
  • ‘That’s very dangerous for the republic of Indonesia as it’s in opposition with the philosophy and constitution of the country,’ terrorism prevention chief said

Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 9:37am, 21 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP