Indonesia is the democratic country with largest Muslim-majority population in the world. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian Islamist group Khilafatul Muslimin with ‘hundreds of thousands’ of members wants to build caliphate
- A group called Khilafatul Muslimin, that’s older than Isis, aims to turn the world’s most populous Muslim and democratic nation into an Islamic caliphate
- ‘That’s very dangerous for the republic of Indonesia as it’s in opposition with the philosophy and constitution of the country,’ terrorism prevention chief said
